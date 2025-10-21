Russia strikes Ukraine’s Smila with drones, damaging critical infrastructure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia launched a drone strike on the city of Smila in Ukraine’s Cherkasy region overnight, damaging critical infrastructure, local authorities reported.

“Russian strike damaged critical infrastructure. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” said Smila Mayor Serhii Ananko, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the mayor, debris from one of the drones hit a street transformer, cutting power to 154 subscribers. Repair crews are already working to restore electricity.

A headquarters for response efforts has been set up at the Smila City Council. Residents who discover property damage are urged to contact local administrative service centers to file applications through the E-Restoration platform.

Preliminary reports indicate that nine apartment buildings and ten private houses sustained damage, with 54 windows and nine roofs affected.

News.Az