Russia says peace terms on Ukraine unchanged since August summit

Russia said Tuesday that its conditions for peace in Ukraine remain the same as those agreed during the August summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, while the timing of their next meeting is still unclear.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters that Moscow’s position “has not changed” since the Alaska summit, rejecting media reports suggesting otherwise. “I want to officially confirm: Russia has not changed its position compared to the understandings that were reached during the Alaska summit,” Lavrov said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Lavrov added that the timing and location of the next Trump-Putin summit — possibly in Budapest — were secondary to implementing the agreements already made. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said no final date had been set.

Russia’s key demands for a long-term peace include keeping Ukraine non-nuclear and non-aligned, ensuring protections for Russian speakers, and obtaining written guarantees from Western leaders to halt NATO’s eastward expansion. NATO has reiterated that membership decisions are up to individual countries.

Lavrov emphasized that the “root causes” of the conflict must be addressed for any durable peace, dismissing European calls for a simple cessation of hostilities.

Ukraine, supported by its Western allies, insists on an immediate ceasefire along current battle lines before peace talks begin — a position President Trump endorsed following his recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House.

Moscow, however, maintains that Kyiv must cede more territory as part of any ceasefire deal.

News.Az