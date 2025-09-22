Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kyiv oblasts overnight, killing at least two -VIDEO

Emergency workers respond at the scene of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia in the early hours of Sept. 22. (State Emergency Service)

Russian forces launched overnight strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kyiv oblasts early Monday, killing at least two people and injuring several others, local officials reported.

In Zaporizhzhia, missiles hit civilian and industrial areas, sparking fires that destroyed apartment buildings, private homes, and vehicles. Regional governor Ivan Fedorov confirmed that two people were killed and two others injured. Rescue teams remain on site, with reports that one person may still be trapped under the rubble. In total, 15 apartment blocks, 10 houses, and several non-residential facilities were damaged, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Around 4 a.m., Russian drones struck the northeastern city of Sumy, hitting the Kovpakivskyi district. The attack damaged industrial facilities and an educational institution, injuring one person.

Kyiv Oblast also came under attack, with residential fires reported across several districts. Regional authorities said one man sustained shrapnel wounds.

The strikes mark part of a recent escalation in Russia’s overnight drone and missile campaign against Ukrainian cities, with civilian areas repeatedly targeted.

News.Az