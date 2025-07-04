Russia strips Azerbaijani cultural leader in Moscow of citizenship

Photo: Elshan Ibrahimov, the chairman of the Regional National-Cultural Autonomy of Azerbaijanis in the Moscow Region

Elshan Ibrahimov, the chairman of the Regional National-Cultural Autonomy of Azerbaijanis in the Moscow Region, has been stripped of his Russian citizenship. Elshan Ibrahimov himself confirmed the information, News.Az reports.

Moscow police invited Ibragimov to the police station at his place of residence and confiscated his Russian passport.

Ibragimov participated in video conferences organized by the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, with the participation of a group of leaders of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia.

News.Az