Russia supplies 42.1 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine

Gazprom supplied gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 42.1 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, Gazprom representative told reporters, News.Az reports.

The application for pumping through Sokhranovka was rejected by the Ukrainian side."Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha station at 42.1 mln cubic meters as of November 4. The application for the Sokhranovka station was rejected," the company representative said.The day before the pumping volume reached 42.1 mln cubic meters.

