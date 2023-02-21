Russia suspends its participation in New START treaty - Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is suspending its participation in New START, a strategic arms reduction treaty with the United States, but is not withdrawing from it, President Vladimir Putin said in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"I have to say today that Russia is suspending its participation in New START. I repeat, not withdrawing from the treaty, no, but merely suspending its participation," the president said.

News.Az