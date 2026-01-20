Russia targets Ukraine’s energy grid in mass strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine overnight, striking energy and civilian infrastructure across multiple regions, including Kyiv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia and Rivne. Authorities reported widespread power and heating disruptions, infrastructure damage, and casualties.

In Kyiv, the left-bank districts were hit hardest. City officials said heating was cut off to more than 5,600 apartment buildings, affecting nearly 80% of homes where heat had recently been restored after an earlier strike. One woman was injured, and residential buildings, a school and vehicles were damaged. Water supply was disrupted across much of the capital’s left bank, while metro services were forced to operate with schedule changes, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In the Kyiv region, a 50-year-old man was killed in Bucha district, and two gas stations were damaged.

Dnipro also came under attack, with an industrial facility hit and a fire breaking out. Two women were injured, and nearby buildings and cars sustained damage. Regional authorities said air defenses shot down dozens of drones.

Energy infrastructure was damaged in Chornomorsk in the Odesa region after a drone strike hit a residential high-rise. In Vinnytsia region, a critical infrastructure facility was struck, though no injuries were reported.

Rivne region reported damage to critical infrastructure, leaving more than 10,000 customers without electricity. Windows in nearby residential buildings were blown out, and cars were damaged.

Emergency power outages were introduced in several regions, including parts of Kyiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, as Ukraine’s grid struggled to stabilize. Ukrenergo said emergency shutdowns would remain in place until the system recovers.

Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation said the primary goal of the attack was to leave Kyiv without electricity and heating, describing the strikes as deliberate pressure on civilian infrastructure.

Authorities across affected regions continue damage assessments and restoration work.

News.Az