Russia, Ukraine exchange airstrikes after Trump-Putin phone call

  • Ukraine and Russia at war
Ukrainians searchlights scan the skies over Kyiv for drones. Photo: Reuters

Russia and Ukraine launched air attacks that damaged each other's infrastructure overnight, hours after a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

In a phone call on Tuesday, Putin told Trump a full ceasefire would only work if Ukraine's allies stopped giving military assistance, and agreed only to halt attacks on energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last night's attacks damaged "civilian infrastructure", including a hospital in Sumy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media

Russia's defence ministry said it intercepted 57 Ukrainian drones. Officials in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar said a Ukrainian drone attack sparked a small fire at an oil depot.

Meanwhile, two countries have agreed to swap 175 prisoners each today. We'll bring you more on that and other developments throughout today, so stay with us.


