Russia, Ukraine to discuss draft memorandums in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

The draft memorandums on resolving the conflict that Moscow and Kyiv exchanged earlier would be the focus of the third round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The subject of talks is rather complicated; apart from other issues, the draft memorandums that the parties exchanged in the second round will also need to be discussed," he pointed out, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Russia and Ukraine held the second round of talks in Istanbul on June 2. The parties exchanged draft memorandums on a peaceful solution to the conflict and agreed to swap severely wounded prisoners of war and the bodies of dead soldiers. Moscow handed several thousand bodies over to Kyiv.

News.Az