Russia–Ukraine war over past 24 hours: Russia intensifies strikes on Ukraine’s energy system as allies pledge new aid

Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, launching waves of missiles and drones that targeted energy and gas facilities across the country. The strikes, carried out over the past 24 hours, caused significant damage to gas production sites and power grids, forcing Kyiv to implement emergency power cuts in almost all regions, News.az reports.

Ukraine’s private energy company DTEK reported that electricity supply has been restored to about 1.9 million people over the past week, but warned that the grid remains vulnerable. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on international partners to urgently provide more air defense systems and interceptor drones ahead of what officials warn will be a difficult winter.

In Kharkiv, a Russian aerial strike hit the city’s main hospital with glide bombs and drones, wounding seven people and prompting the evacuation of 50 patients. Russian forces also targeted a marked United Nations humanitarian convoy in Kherson, destroying two trucks and drawing strong condemnation from the UN.

Meanwhile, Germany announced a military aid package worth more than $2 billion, including Patriot missiles, radar systems, artillery, and anti-tank weapons. The assistance is part of a broader NATO effort to bolster Ukraine’s defenses, although overall foreign military aid has declined by 43% in recent months.

Diplomatically, reports indicate the Kremlin may change legislation to allow the mobilization of up to two million reservists, a move that could signal a new phase in the conflict. In the United States, former President Donald Trump is reportedly considering the supply of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, a step that Moscow says would escalate the war.

The intensified strikes on energy infrastructure underscore Russia’s strategy of targeting Ukraine’s civilian resilience. As winter approaches, the combination of power shortages, damaged infrastructure, and ongoing fighting is expected to deepen the humanitarian crisis.

