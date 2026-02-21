Russian airstrike in Sumy injures two children, woman

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian airstrike targeted a private residential area in Sumy early on February 21, injuring three people, including two children.

Law enforcement officials reported the strike occurred around 4 a.m. The injured include children aged 5 and 17, and a 70-year-old woman. The woman was hospitalized, and all victims are receiving medical treatment, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Investigative and operational police teams, explosive ordnance experts, and other specialized units are working at the scene to document damage and establish the circumstances of the attack.

This strike follows earlier attacks in the Sumy region. On February 17, Russian forces struck the Kyrykivka community with three drones, hitting residential homes. That attack killed a 68-year-old woman and injured her relatives, as well as neighbors in nearby houses.

Russian strikes have also previously hit civilian vehicles carrying families, causing multiple injuries, including severe injuries to elderly victims.

Authorities continue to investigate and document these incidents to track damage and casualties caused by ongoing attacks in the region.

News.Az