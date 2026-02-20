At least 9 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine

Russian attacks across Ukraine injured at least nine civilians over the past day, regional authorities reported on February 20.

Russia launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 128 drones overnight. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 107 drones, while the missile and 21 remaining drones struck 14 locations, causing debris damage in one area, News.Az reports, citing the Air Force.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, six people were injured. In Kharkiv Oblast, strikes hit the regional capital and 11 other settlements, wounding two men aged 58 and 54 in Dvorichnyi Kut and Malynivka, respectively.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast also reported a 73-year-old man injured in a drone strike. An early-morning strike on critical infrastructure left up to 41,000 residents without electricity, with around 8,000 still offline as of the morning. Power outages also continue in Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia due to attacks on energy facilities.

Russian forces additionally targeted oil and gas infrastructure in Poltava Oblast with drones, causing damage but no casualties, Ukraine’s state-owned Naftogaz reported.

News.Az