Russian ambassador stresses need to deal with Karabakh settlement more seriously

There is a need to deal with the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement more seriously, Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladimir Dorokhin said on Wednesday.

Representatives of foreign countries’ diplomatic missions and heads of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan on Wednesday visited the Jabrayil District’s Jojug Marjanli village, liberated from the Armenian occupation in April 2016. Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladimir Dorokhin also joined the visit to Jojug Marjanli, APA reports.

“Our visit to this village is professional in nature, we get information here, but on the other hand, is has emotional sides as well,” the Russian ambassador told reporters in Jojug Marjanli, APA’s Karabakh bureau reported.

“We see everything with our own eyes and speak to people there as opposed to what we read and listen to,” Dorokhin said. “This, of course, is another message stressing the need to deal with the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict more seriously.”

Russia, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, is doing great work to resolve the conflict and will continue its efforts together with other co-chairing countries, he added.

On Jan. 24, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures to restore the Jabrayil district’s Jojug Marjanli village, liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The State Committee of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs will receive 4 million manats from the Presidential Reserve Fund for 2017 for construction of 50 houses, a school building and the relevant infrastructure at the first stage, according to the order.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict entered its modern phase when the Armenian SRR made territorial claims against the Azerbaijani SSR in 1988.

A fierce war broke out between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. As a result of the war, Armenian armed forces occupied some 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory which includes Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent districts (Lachin, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan), and over a million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced people.

The military operations finally came to an end when Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a ceasefire agreement in Bishkek in 1994.

Dealing with the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the OSCE Minsk Group, which was created after the meeting of the CSCE (OSCE after the Budapest summit held in Dec.1994) Ministerial Council in Helsinki on 24 March 1992. The Group’s members include Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, the United States, France, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Belarus, Finland and Sweden.

Besides, the OSCE Minsk Group has a co-chairmanship institution, comprised of Russian, the US and French co-chairs, which began operating in 1996.

Resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884 of the UN Security Council, which were passed in short intervals in 1993, and other resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly, PACE, OSCE, OIC, and other organizations require Armenia to unconditionally withdraw its troops from Nagorno-Karabakh.

