Kyiv to receive 400 generators from Poland

Kyiv and surrounding communities are set to receive 400 power generators from Poland as emergency assistance, Polish officials confirmed, as Ukraine’s capital continues to struggle with energy disruptions caused by Russian strikes.

Poland’s Chargé d'Affaires ad interim in Ukraine, Piotr Lukasiewicz, announced that the generators — drawn from Poland’s government reserves — are already en route. In a message addressed to Kyiv residents, he подчеркнул that Poland is providing direct support to help stabilize electricity and heating supply during the ongoing crisis, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Kyiv has faced severe energy challenges following a wave of Russian attacks on critical infrastructure on January 9, 13, and 20. The strikes triggered emergency power outages across the capital, disrupting electricity, water supply, and heating services. The situation became especially dangerous as temperatures fell to minus 15°C, leaving thousands of residential buildings without heat.

Ukrainian authorities say recovery efforts are progressing. Energy workers restored electricity to all critical infrastructure facilities on January 21. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Kyiv is expected to shift from emergency blackouts to a stricter but predictable outage schedule in the coming days.

Heat supply restoration is also underway. Beginning the night of January 22, heating is set to return to more than 3,000 buildings, with full restoration expected within two days, according to city officials.

Additional international assistance is arriving as well. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that two cogeneration units from Germany — capable of producing both electricity and heat — are scheduled to arrive next week to strengthen the city’s energy resilience.

Ukraine’s energy difficulties extend beyond the capital. Ongoing nationwide attacks on infrastructure continue to strain the power system. As of January 19, a total of 17 countries have provided Ukraine with energy-related equipment and support.

The delivery of Polish generators marks another step in international efforts to help Ukraine maintain essential services during one of the harshest winters of the war.

