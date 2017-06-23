Russian convict’s case returned to Azerbaijani first instance court

+ ↺ − 16 px

An appeal against the Baku Grave Crimes Court’s verdict on Russian citizen of Armenian origin Marat Ueldanov, accused of drug trafficking, was considered in the

Ueldanov took part in the trial, which was held under the chairmanship of Judge Aflatun Gasymov, Trend reports.

The case was returned to the Baku Grave Crimes Court upon the judge’s decision.

The judge said that the criminal case was not translated into the Russian language and therefore it can not be considered in the Baku Court of Appeal.

According to the court's decision, the criminal case must be sent to the Baku Court of Appeal after it is translated in the court of first instance.

Russian citizen Marat Ueldanov was arrested July 28, 2016 in Azerbaijan on charges under Article 234 of the Criminal Code (illegal fabrication, production, acquisition, storing, transportation, transfer or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or precursors).

The Baku Grave Crimes Court held a hearing on the criminal case regarding Ueldanov. Following the proceedings, Ueldanov was sentenced to eight years of imprisonment.

