Russian Defense Ministry announces meeting of US, Russian General Staffs in Baku

On February 16, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford and Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov will hold a meeting in Baku, APA’s

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the agreed agenda includes discussion of the current state and prospects of military cooperation between Russia and the US, as well as issues of prevention of incidents related to the military activities of the parties.

It is also expected to exchange views on the security situation in crisis regions of the world.

News.Az

