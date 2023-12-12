Russian Defense Ministry confirms death of peacekeeper in Azerbaijan's Garabagh

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 11, a Russian peacekeeping contingent APC-82 drove off a mountain road, killing one serviceman and injuring two others, Russian Defense Ministry said, News.az reports.

"The injured peacekeepers received the essential medical attention thanks to the Azerbaijani side's participation. The injured personnel were flown to an in-patient medical facility by the Russian peacekeeping contingent's air transport," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

News.Az