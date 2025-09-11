Russian drone attack on Sumy partially destroys school building - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian drone strike on the city of Sumy overnight has caused major damage to a local school and surrounding residential areas, Ukrainian authorities said.

According to the State Emergency Service, enemy drones hit the grounds of a school around 1:00 a.m. Kyiv time on Sept. 11, sparking a fire and leaving part of the building destroyed. Rescue teams quickly extinguished the blaze, inspected the impact site, and reported that nearby vehicles and apartment blocks were also damaged by the blast wave, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Photos and videos released by emergency services show the aftermath, with shattered windows and fire damage to the school building.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration later confirmed that strike drones targeted the city’s Zarichnyi district, hitting both residential areas and the school.

