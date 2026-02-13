Ukrainian drones hit homes, industry in Volgograd

Volgograd Governor Andrei Bocharov said several private homes and vehicles were damaged in the city and nearby districts. Three people were taken to hospital following the attack. He also reported drone strikes on industrial enterprises, though he did not disclose specific facilities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The strikes come as drone and missile attacks between Russia and Ukraine continue to intensify, with recent diplomatic efforts failing to produce progress toward a ceasefire.

Separately, Ukrainian officials said Russia launched overnight drone and ballistic missile attacks targeting Ukrainian cities including Kyiv, Dnipro and Odesa. The strikes damaged energy infrastructure and left tens of thousands of residents without heating, electricity and water, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Industry sources told Reuters that the Lukoil-owned Volgograd oil refinery, responsible for about 5% of Russia’s total oil refining capacity, suspended oil processing earlier this week after a fire broke out following a drone strike.