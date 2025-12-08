Russian drone strike sets Okhtyrka apartments ablaze

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces carried out an overnight drone attack on the city of Okhtyrka, striking a nine-story residential building and sparking a large fire.

The drones hit the structure in the early hours of Monday, igniting apartments between the 2nd and 5th floors. Fire crews released images of the devastation as they worked to contain the blaze, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rescuers evacuated 35 residents, while another seven people — including one child — were pulled from damaged apartments. All seven were injured and have been hospitalized.

Emergency crews temporarily halted operations due to the risk of renewed strikes but later managed to extinguish all remaining fire hotspots. Work to clear debris and assess structural damage continues.

Regional officials said Russia also recently targeted energy infrastructure, leaving parts of the Sumy region without electricity and water.

Authorities are still verifying the total number of injured and providing assistance to affected families.

News.Az