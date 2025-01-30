Russian drone strikes apartment block in Ukraine, killing four, governor says

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian drone struck a multi-storey apartment building in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy early on Thursday, killing four people and injuring nine, including a child, the regional authorities said, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Governor Volodymyr Artyukh, shown in a video on Telegram in front of a crane and piles of rubble, said emergency services were pulling residents out from parts of the building.The attack ruined five apartments and damaged over 20 cars, authorities said. Work on site continued into Thursday morning, with emergency services sharing pictures of rescuers sifting through the rubble.The region borders Russia's Kursk region, where Ukraine launched an incursion in August 2024, and has been regularly attacked by Russian drones.Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians but thousands have been killed and injured after Moscow's troops launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

News.Az