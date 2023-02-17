Russian foreign minister expected to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to pay a visit to Azerbaijan in late February, Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said on Friday, News.Az reports.

“Such a visit is being worked out,” the spokesperson said while responding to the question about Lavrov’s possible visit to Baku in late February.

Zakharova also said that Armenia and Azerbaijan confirmed their interest in Russia's mediation in the negotiations for a peace treaty.

“Moscow is ready to hold a meeting of FMs of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia,” she added.

News.Az