Russian Foreign Ministry: Settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will significantly improve situation in the region

“The settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will significantly improve the situation in the region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with First Deputy Director General of TASS Mikhail Gusman.

He said the regulation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is in the interests of all those involved in the negotiation process.

“Regarding the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, we think not only Russia, but the rest of the countries keen on establishing and strengthening stability in the region should issue statements encouraging the sides to establish peace and ceasefire and promoting reconciliation that both sides have not been able to achieve in any way,'' At the moment, stabilization of the situation is in the interests of all participants of the process,” Grushko added.

(c) AzerTag

News.Az

News.Az