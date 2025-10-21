Russian intelligence chief alleges NATO mobilizing for war

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO is rapidly mobilizing resources for a potential war with Russia, claimed Sergei Naryshkin, director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, during a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

“We certainly see European members of NATO preparing for a war with our country. The task has been set to quickly provide the NATO Allied Response Force, designated for this purpose, with all necessary resources,” Naryshkin said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

He alleged that European states are expanding their defense industries, holding regular mobilization exercises, and spreading what he called “propaganda” about a supposed Russian threat.

Naryshkin further accused European NATO members of lacking long-term security strategies for the continent and singled out France and Germany for fostering what he described as “Russophobia.”

News.Az