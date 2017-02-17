Russian MFA: We do not recognize Nagorno Karabakh as an independent state

Russian Foreign Ministry has released a statement regarding reports about conduction of the so-called 'referendum' in the Armenia-occupied Azerbaijani lands in Nagorno Karabakh.

According to TASS, the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry's department for information and press notes that Moscow does not recognize Nagorno Karabakh as an independent state:

"We do not recognize Nagorno Karabakh as an independent state. We consider that its status must be defined through political negotiations as part of the Minsk process," the statement reads.

