Russian military transport plane crashes near Moscow
- 09 Dec 2025 14:04
- 09 Dec 2025 14:06
A Russian An-22 military transport aircraft has crashed in the Ivanovo region, northeast of Moscow,
The aircraft was carrying seven crew members, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.
The crash occurred near the Uvodskoye Reservoir, and fragments of the aircraft were found floating in the water.