Russian president’s special representative due in Azerbaijan

Russian president's special representative on delimitation and demarcation of borders with CIS countries, Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Igor Bratchikov will visit Azerbaijan, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Bratchikov will take part in the first meeting of the High-Level Working Group on the implementation of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea with the participation of representatives of the Caspian countries, to be held in Baku.

Baku will host the first meeting of the working group for implementation of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea on Feb. 19-20 with the participation of representatives of the Caspian countries.

A number of issues concerning the Convention, as well as the results of the Fifth Summit of the Heads of the Caspian countries in Aktau, are expected to be discussed at the meeting.

At the event, Azerbaijan will be represented by a delegation led by Khalaf Khalafov, chief of the Staff of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan and the representative of Azerbaijan in the High-Level Working Group for the Caspian Sea.

On Aug. 12, 2018, the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea was signed in Aktau, Kazakhstan, and the Communiqué of the Fifth Caspian Summit was adopted.

