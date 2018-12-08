Russian reconciliation center conducts humanitarian operation in Syria’s Hama

+ ↺ − 16 px

Officers of the Russian Center for a reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria conducted a humanitarian operation in the Hama governorate, handing out food products to local residents, the center's chief Sergei Solomatin said on Friday, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"During the day, officers of the Russian Center for a reconciliation of the conflicting sides conducted a humanitarian operation in the settlement of Skalbiya in the Hama governorate. As many as 500 bags with food products were handed out to civilians," he said.

According to Solomatin, work is continued to amnesty people evading military service. Thus, as of now, as many as 15,402 people were amnestied, he added.

Apart from that, efforts are continued to restore infrastructure facilities in Syria. "As of December 6, 2018, as many as 30,806 residential houses, 709 educational and 117 medical facilities have been restored. A total of 927 kilometers of motorways have been repaired," he said.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes.

