Russian State Duma Speaker to visit Azerbaijan

"Inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are deepening."

Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, Leonid Kalashnikov told Report that Russian parliamentarians are expected to visit Baku twice in December.

"Firstly, we will hold a joint meeting of CIS State Duma Committee and Milli Majlis International Relations Committee. A week later, Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin will visit Baku", Kalashnikov said.

He also said that the work on agreeing exact dates of both visits is currently underway.

