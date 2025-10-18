Russian strike hits Poltava: Warehouse fire reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian drone attack on Poltava on the night of October 17 caused a fire at a warehouse storing finished products of a local company. The blaze engulfed roughly 1,500 sq. m before being extinguished by 63 rescuers with 15 emergency units, the State Emergency Service reported.

No casualties were reported. Volodymyr Kogut, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, confirmed that air defense units targeted the incoming drones, but one fell in the Poltava district, damaging the civilian warehouse, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces also struck several areas in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia, causing fires, damage to a hospital, and an educational institution overnight.

Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

News.Az