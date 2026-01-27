Russian strikes hit Kharkiv energy infrastructure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched a combined missile and drone attack on Kharkiv late on January 26, damaging civilian and energy infrastructure and injuring two people, Ukrainian officials reported.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the city came under coordinated strikes involving both missiles and drones. Two civilians were injured in the attack and are currently receiving medical treatment, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

In the Industrialnyi district, two schools sustained damage. More critically, the city’s energy infrastructure was hit, causing serious disruptions to electricity supply. Emergency repair teams were immediately deployed to affected areas.

“We are working around the clock to restore electricity to Kharkiv residents as soon as possible,” Syniehubov stated.

The latest attack follows a series of strikes on Kharkiv and the surrounding region in recent days. Earlier on January 26, Russian strikes on critical infrastructure left several settlements, including Chuhuiv, without power.

Disruptions were also reported in the city’s metro system. Train services on the Saltivska and Oleksiivska lines were temporarily suspended due to technical issues linked to power instability. The Kharkiv City Council later confirmed that irregularities in the electricity supply affected electric public transport operations.

On January 25, additional strikes were recorded in the Nemyshlianskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv. A civilian woman was injured, and a 79-year-old resident was hospitalized.

Earlier still, on the night of January 24, Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on the city, with around 25 drones targeting Kharkiv over several hours. Residential buildings in the Industrialnyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts were damaged.

Local authorities say emergency crews continue restoration work while damage assessments and security measures remain ongoing.

News.Az