Major fire hits Russia’s Ryazan Oil Refinery amid Ukrainian drone reports - VIDEO

A suspected drone strike targeted Russia’s Ryazan Oil Refinery overnight on Oct. 23, causing explosions and a major blaze at one of the country’s key fuel facilities.

Residents reported a strong security presence and blocked access roads near the site. Video footage circulating online shows fire and debris at the refinery following the incident, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it shot down 14 Ukrainian drones over Ryazan Oblast overnight. Regional Governor Pavel Malkov claimed that debris from the downed drones started a fire at an industrial facility, though he did not specify which one.

The Ryazan refinery has been repeatedly targeted by drone attacks since early 2025 as Ukraine ramps up strikes on critical Russian energy infrastructure. The facility is crucial for supplying fuel to central Russia, and any disruption could affect logistics, military operations, and economic stability.

The refinery processed 13.1 million metric tons (262,000 barrels per day) in 2024—about 5% of Russia’s total refining capacity. It produced 2.2 million tons of gasoline, 3.4 million tons of diesel, 4.3 million tons of fuel oil, and 1 million tons of jet fuel.

The Ryazan strike appears linked to a larger overnight drone assault on Russia, involving 139 drones targeting 10 regions. Russian authorities reported intercepting 56 drones over Belgorod Oblast, 22 over Bryansk, 21 over Voronezh, 14 over Ryazan, 13 over Rostov, and several others across Tambov, Volgograd, Oryol, Kaluga, Kursk, and occupied Crimea.

