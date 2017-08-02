Russia's embassy in Damascus comes under fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian embassy’s compound in Damascus came under mortar fire today, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On August 2 the Russian embassy’s compound in Damascus came under a mortar attack from positions held by terrorist militants. Two shells crashed on the premises of the Russian diplomatic mission and two others, just outside the perimeter fence," the statement says, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The ministry added in a statement that fortunately nobody was hurt and the material damage caused was minimal.

News.Az

News.Az