Safa Mirzayev: Milli Majlis will retain powers until new parliament is formed

The Milli Majlis will retain its powers until a new parliament is formed,” said Chief of Staff of the parliament Safa Mirzayev, AzerTag reports.

He noted that under the Constitution, in case of crises, such as wars, natural disasters or mass disorders, the decisions regarding declaration of a state of emergency are subject to parliament approval. "It is therefore important to retain this right until the upcoming elections," he said.

“At the same time, Azerbaijan and the Milli Majlis undertook international obligations, and into order to fulfill these obligations the Milli Majlis will continue its activities,” he said.

“The only limitation here is that the Milli Majlis will not gather to adopt laws and decisions,” Mirzayev added.

