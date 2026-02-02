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A union representing Samsung Electronics' consumer electronics workers has asked a South Korean court to block a vote on a newly negotiated wage agreement, arguing that the deal unfairly favors employees in the company's highly profitable semiconductor business.26 May 2026-10:36
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Some 89,000 unionised Samsung Electronics' (005930.KS), opens new tab workers in South Korea will begin voting on Friday on a pay deal that has been hailed as a win for the company as well as its memory chip workers.22 May 2026-07:46
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While a dramatic, 11th-hour pay agreement between Samsung Electronics and its labor union has averted a crippling nationwide strike, the historic deal has exposed deep internal rifts and feelings of unfairness across the company’s massive workforce.21 May 2026-14:08
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Azerbaijan has pursued a consistent and forward-looking policy to develop information and communication technologies (ICT) as a central pillar of its socio-economic transformation, particularly since the early 2000s.06 May 2026-21:45
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Pilots at British Airways have narrowly rejected a proposed overhaul of their pay structure, dealing a setback to the airline’s efforts to reshape long-term compensation and career frameworks.01 May 2026-09:22
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Tens of thousands of workers at Samsung Electronics staged a large rally on Thursday at a vast factory complex located south of Seoul, expressing anger over compensation levels and escalating tensions ahead of a planned extended strike that could disrupt artificial intelligence chip production.23 Apr 2026-11:28
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Chinese digital payment platform WeChat Pay has announced that users can now make payments in five countries -- the Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore -- by scanning local QR codes.22 Apr 2026-22:26
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