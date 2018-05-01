Yandex metrika counter

San Marino State Secretary for Foreign Affairs to visit Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
San Marino State Secretary for Foreign Affairs to visit Azerbaijan

Nicola Renzi, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of San Marino will be in official visit in the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 2-3.

Within the framework of the visit N.Renzi will have a meeting with the Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other high officials, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

After the meeting in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press conference is not scheduled.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      