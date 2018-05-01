San Marino State Secretary for Foreign Affairs to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nicola Renzi, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of San Marino will be in official visit in the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 2-3.

Within the framework of the visit N.Renzi will have a meeting with the Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other high officials, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

After the meeting in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press conference is not scheduled.

