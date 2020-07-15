Saudi Arabia supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia expressed support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokeswoman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

The embassy's verbal note states the position of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the recent provocation by Armenia reflects the opinion of all Muslim countries.

"The Embassy once again confirmed Saudi Arabia's support for the conflict based on UN Security Council and OIC resolutions within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan."

Many states and international organizations strongly condemned Armenians' actions aimed at the instigation situation on the front line. So far, Turkey, Moldova, Ukraine, The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, The Turkic Council, TURKPA Secretary General rendered their support to Azerbaijan and stressed the importance the peaceful resolution of the conflict within the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan, based on respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(c) Report

News.Az

News.Az