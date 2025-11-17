Saudi crown prince heads to US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman departed for the United States on Monday.

The visit marks his first visit to Washington since the 2018, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"This official working visit will include a meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in various fields, as well as to address issues of mutual interest," read a post by the Saudi Press Agency on X.

The 40-year-old heir to the throne will meet Trump on Tuesday, a source close to the government had told AFP.

A US-Saudi investment forum spotlighting energy and artificial intelligence will take place in the US capital during the prince's three-day visit, the event's website says.

News.Az