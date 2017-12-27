Search underway for missing climbers in Azerbaijan, special headquarters set up

A rescue team of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations is continuing search for three members of the Air and Extreme Sports Club “Gilavar”, who on Dec.

A helicopter of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is also involved in the search.

Additional forces, as well as mountainous rescue squad of the ministry’s Special Risky Rescue Service are planned to be involved in the search tomorrow.

A special headquarters was set up in the North Regional Center of the Emergency Situations Ministry.

Additional information will be provided later.

