Search underway for two persons reported missing in Azerbaijani sector of Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 31, a boat with two people on board was washed away to an indefinable direction in the Caspian Sea due to a strong wind, according to the information provided by the Seaside Boulevard Department to the Crisis Management Center of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

A group of rescue divers and a vessel of the relevant bodies of the Ministry of Emergency situations are involved in the search. Nearby vessels were also notified about the accident, the ministry told APA.

Starting this morning search operation are ongoing.

Currently, a group of rescue divers of the State Water Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a Mi-17 helicopter of the ministry’s Aviation Unit, 2 helicopters and 2 vessels of the State Border Service is involved in search operations.

News.Az

News.Az