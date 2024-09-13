Second practice for Azerbaijan Grand Prix commences in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second free practice session for the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has begun at the Baku City Circuit.

All ten teams, each fielding two drivers, are competing in this highly anticipated race, News.Az reports.The Baku City Circuit, stretching over 6.003 kilometers, is the second-longest circuit on the Formula 1 calendar.In Friday’s initial practice session, Max Verstappen of Red Bull set the fastest time, while the session was disrupted by crashes involving Charles Leclerc and Rafael Colapinto.

