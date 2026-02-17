Second round of Iran-US talks wraps up in Geneva

The second round of indirect Iran-US talks has ended in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, heading what officials described as a “diplomatic and specialized” delegation, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The U.S. delegation was represented by presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

No further details have been disclosed.

In comments to the BBC on Sunday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said Tehran could consider diluting its uranium enriched to 60% as a sign of flexibility. However, he firmly ruled out any agreement that would require zero uranium enrichment on Iranian soil.

The Geneva meeting follows a first round of talks held in Muscat, the capital of Oman, on Feb. 6. Both sides characterized those discussions as a “good start,” though they did not produce any tangible breakthrough.

News.Az