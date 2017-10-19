Second stage of liberated Jojug Marjanli’s restoration nearing completion

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second stage of the restoration work carried out in line with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s order in the Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil district,

Hasanov, who also chairs the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, was addressing a Committee board meeting Oct. 19, Trend reports.

Calling the restoration of Jojug Marjanli the Beginning of a Great Return, Hasanov said this historic event was once again given special attention in the speech by the Azerbaijani president during the last Cabinet meeting, and the second stage of restoration work being done in the village is implemented under instruction and control of President Ilham Aliyev.

“The most important thing is that as a result of the president’s successful ideological policy, the whole world is informed of the Jojug Marjanli village, its occupation and destruction, and of the fact that the village has already been liberated from occupation and is being restored,” he noted.

Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on June 15, 2017 on measures to continue the restoration work in the liberated Jojug Marjanli village.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

