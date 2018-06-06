Seismic Survey Center: Aftershocks to continue after large earthquake hits Zagatala

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6 occurred in Zagatala on June 5 at 22:40 local time.

Following the earthquake in Zagatala, 7 aftershocks have been recorded so far, the Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences told APA.

It was informed that due to the high magnitude of the earthquake in Zagatala it is likely that the aftershocks will last for some time.

A major earthquake also hit Zagatala in 2012.

