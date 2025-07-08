Senators propose bill to rein in masked ICE agents, mandate visible identification

Masked cfederal agents detain a man after a court hearing in immigration court at the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building on July 03, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A new bill introduced by Democratic Senators Alex Padilla (CA) and Cory Booker (NJ) would require federal immigration agents to wear visible identification and ban most face coverings during public enforcement operations.

The VISIBLE Act follows public outrage over recent images showing masked agents detaining individuals outside immigration courts, including a July 3 incident at the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building in New York City, News.Az reports, citing Axios.

The legislation would require agents from ICE and CBP, as well as deputized state officers, to display their name or badge number and agency affiliation. Non-medical face coverings would be banned unless justified by safety or covert operations.

Supporters argue the bill promotes transparency and prevents impersonation, while critics, including DHS officials, claim anonymity is essential for agent safety amid rising threats. The bill faces uncertain prospects in a divided Congress.

News.Az