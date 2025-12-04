Senegalese students clash with police over financial aid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Clashes erupted between students and security forces at Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar on Wednesday as protesters demanded stipends and other financial aid amid Senegal’s ongoing fiscal crisis. Authorities deployed police after students threw rocks, with officers responding using tear gas, leaving several students injured.

The unrest highlights the country’s financial strain, with debt equal to 132% of GDP, and slow progress in talks with the International Monetary Fund, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Students say they have been seeking dialogue for over a year but were ignored, while critics say the government’s response has escalated tensions on campus, which enrolls nearly 90,000 students.

