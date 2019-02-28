Senol Gunes to manage Turkish national football team

+ ↺ − 16 px

Besiktas manager Senol Gunes will be the manager of the Turkish National Football Team for a 4-year term starting June 1.

Gunes will be at the helm during Turkey's UEFA EURO 2020 and 2022 World Cup bids, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced on Thursday.

Gunes is currently the manager of Istanbul club Besiktas.

Earlier this month, Turkish national football team and head coach Mircea Lucescu mutually terminated their contract.

During Lucescu's time as head coach, Turkey failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup that was held in Russia.

This is Senol Gunes' second tenure with national team, as he was the manager during Turkey's 2002 FIFA World Cup journey, in which they finished at 3rd place.

