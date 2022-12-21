Serbian President: Development in Azerbaijan indicates foresight of President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I am happy for your achievements. Both my delegation and myself are sincere friends of the people of Azerbaijan and Mr. President personally. Why did I start my short speech with these words? Because the rapid development we are seeing in Azerbaijan can be observed only in a handful of places in the modern world,” said President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic as he made a press statement following the one-on-one meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

“I know countries that have 10 times more oil and gas reserves than Azerbaijan, and their situation is 10 times worse than that of Azerbaijan. This indicates the power of the country's leadership, the foresight of President Aliyev, and his familiarity with the challenges facing Azerbaijan and the modern world. It goes on to show how you can make a difference with a country's leadership that has a good vision,” President Aleksandar Vucic said.

“I am sure that President Aliyev has been able to demonstrate the difference between himself and many of us and indeed countries with a larger volume of natural resources and raw materials than Azerbaijan. We are witnessing a situation when a country is led with love, as is the case with President Aliyev,” the Serbian President added.

News.Az