Serena Williams shares how she lost 31 pounds

Tennis legend Serena Williams has revealed that she lost over 31 pounds with the help of a GLP-1 weight-loss medication, describing the experience as transformative both physically and mentally.

The 43-year-old athlete said, “I feel great. I feel really good and healthy. I feel light physically and light mentally,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Williams shared that her weight struggles began after giving birth to her first daughter, Alexis Olympia, in 2017. Despite her rigorous training and healthy diet, she found it nearly impossible to reach her desired weight. A similar challenge emerged after her second daughter, Adira River, was born in 2023.

"I never lost another pound after those initial two weeks," Williams recalls. “I just thought, gosh, I don't know if I would ever be able to get back to where I needed to get to.”

Recognizing her expertise in maintaining a healthy lifestyle as a former professional athlete, Williams decided to try a GLP-1 treatment through Ro, a direct-to-patient healthcare company. GLP-1, short for glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, helps regulate appetite and satiety. Popular brands include Ozempic and Mounjaro.

"I did a lot of research on it," Williams said. “I wanted to understand the benefits and risks before starting.” She began weekly injections in early 2024, after stopping breastfeeding, and has since experienced significant results.

Williams emphasizes that the medication complemented her existing healthy habits: “GLP-1 helped me enhance everything that I was already doing — eating healthy and working out. It’s not a shortcut; it’s support for the work you’re already putting in.”

The tennis icon also highlights the positive impact on her daily life: “I have more energy, my joints don’t hurt as much, and I can do more physically. It’s amazing to feel this light and active again.”

Williams is candid about body image and self-love, particularly as a role model for her daughters: “Weight loss should never change your self-image. You should love yourself at any size. I want my daughters to feel confident no matter their shape or size.”

With her weight-loss journey ongoing, Williams plans to continue using GLP-1 as needed, train for a half marathon, and maintain her gym routine, which she describes as her “favorite place to be.”

