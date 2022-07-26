Yandex metrika counter

Serviceman of Azerbaijani Army steps on mine in Kalbajar

Serviceman of Azerbaijani Army steps on mine in Kalbajar

On July 26, in the evening hours, a mine explosion occurred in the territory of the Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense told News.az.

Isbandiyarov Vugar Tofig oglu, a military serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army injured as a result of the mine explosion.

Noted that he was immediately evacuated to a military medical facility.

